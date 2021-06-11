Ethereum Gold (ETG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $329.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $260,475.90 and $329.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00759519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.