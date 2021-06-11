Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0001

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $7,670.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

