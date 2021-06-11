Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.