EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $78,385.43 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $78,385.43 and approximately $119,300.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00131909 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00741329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

