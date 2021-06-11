Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.200–0.160 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.26. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.