EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in EverQuote by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 496,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in EverQuote by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.28 million, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,026 shares of company stock valued at $830,273. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

