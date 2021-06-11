Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $55,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,000. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

