Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK opened at €28.51 ($33.54) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

