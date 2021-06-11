ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $987,316.06 and approximately $5,036.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00356203 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011742 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.