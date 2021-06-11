EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Cut to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

EXFO stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a P/E ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

