Expanse Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $5,890.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,032.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.43 or 0.06584648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00454605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.83 or 0.01614364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.50 or 0.00684554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00455730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006467 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.