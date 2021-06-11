Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $2,828,817.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

