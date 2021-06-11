Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Express stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $331.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

