Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $159.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

