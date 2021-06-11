Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.77

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 1230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.