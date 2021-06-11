Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. The company has a market cap of $935.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.72.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

