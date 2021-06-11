Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0051

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $6,194.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

