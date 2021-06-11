Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.94. Fanhua shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $789.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

