Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $52.82. 37,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,990,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fastly by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fastly by 124.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11,538.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.