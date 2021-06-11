Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at $73,487,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $31.89 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $467.89 million and a PE ratio of -93.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

