Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $79,104.06 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $79,104.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,832,394.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fathom stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.89 million and a PE ratio of -93.79.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

