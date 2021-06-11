Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Acquires $19,497.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director James R. Engebretsen acquired 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.50 per share, with a total value of $19,497.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGM opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

