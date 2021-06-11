Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.74. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

