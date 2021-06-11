Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.74. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

