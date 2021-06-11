Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FQVTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

