Fiera Capital Corp Has $302,000 Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $22,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $15,849,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $10,005,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.