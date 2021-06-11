Fiera Capital Corp Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

VHT opened at $245.26 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $245.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

