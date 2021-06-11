Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,648 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

