Financial Analysis: Midwest (MDWT) and Its Rivals

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Midwest to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.32% 5.10% 0.74%

This table compares Midwest and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.62 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 8.89

Midwest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midwest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1871 2133 82 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.82%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Midwest competitors beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

