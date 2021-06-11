First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $424.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

