First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

