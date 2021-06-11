First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $115,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprott by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SII opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

