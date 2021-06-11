First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

STZ opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

