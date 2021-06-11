First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.