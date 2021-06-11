Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 533,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.