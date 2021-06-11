Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 533,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

