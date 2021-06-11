Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $343,965.02 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.76. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

