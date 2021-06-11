Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,930. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

