Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 675.0% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.12.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.