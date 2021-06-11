Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Flex reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 47,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flex has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.