Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

NYSE FND opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

