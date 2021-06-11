Flow Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.39 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Flow has a market cap of $597.93 million and approximately $53.39 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00037553 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

