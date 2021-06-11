Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 830% from the previous session’s volume of 1,000 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (NYSE:FVIV)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.