Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 1,260,918 shares.

FVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.