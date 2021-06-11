Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $98.46. 32,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,419. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

