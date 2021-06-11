Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2,666.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,168 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

