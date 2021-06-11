Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.40 ($80.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

