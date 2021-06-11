FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 9,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147. FRMO has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

