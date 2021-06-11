Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.17 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

