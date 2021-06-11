FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $60.88

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.88, but opened at $59.42. FRP shares last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FRP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

