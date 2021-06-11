FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

