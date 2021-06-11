FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
