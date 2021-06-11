FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.
FTCI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
