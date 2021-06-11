FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTCI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

